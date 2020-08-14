Refused Cancel European Tour, Reveal They’re Working on New Music

Home News Bryan Boggiano August 14th, 2020 - 7:34 PM

The Refused joined an extensive list of artists who had to cancel tours due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. While they canceled their European tour, the group announced that they are working on a new album.

They issued a statement Friday on social media, saying that ticket holders should contact the places they purchased from for information about refunds. They continued, saying, “Whilst we are frustrated to have not been able to play live for you this year, it has allowed us to focus on releasing some new new music. On Sat Aug 29th, as part of Record Store Day, we will be releasing a limited edition vinyl of the session with did at Maida Vale Studios for our friends at the BBC Radio One Rock Show last year.”

Hey everyone, unfortunately due to the ongoing restrictions imposed by COVID, we have no choice but to cancel our upcoming EU tour dates that were scheduled for Sept. Ticket holders should contact their point of purchase for refunds. — REFUSED (@Refused) August 14, 2020

Titled ‘Not Fit For Broadcast- Live AT The BBC’, it will be available exclusively on vinyl that day and will feature all the songs we recorded for that session (including one that’s not been aired). — REFUSED (@Refused) August 14, 2020

Not Fit For Broadcast- Live At The BBC will be available only on Aug. 29, exclusively as a vinyl. The project features songs from the session, including one unaired one. The group teased additional new music, but they did not share any information publicly about any other future releases.

Earlier in 2020, Refused released “A Like Supreme” and “The Ballad of Buck Rivers” under the name Samurai for the Cyberpunk 2077 soundtrack. They join a handful of other artists contributing to the project, including Run The Jewels, A$AP Rocky and The New Regime.

Refused formed in 1991 in Umea, Sweden. Their current lineup is lead singer Dennis Lyxzen, drummer David Sandstrom, guitarist/bassist Kristofer Steen, bassist Magnus Flagge and guitarist Mattias Barjed. The group has released five studio albums. Their most recent release is 2019’s War Music.

Photo Credit: Owen Ela