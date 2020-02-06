Watch Full Set of Mr. Bungle’s First Live Show in 20 Years

Home News Aaron Grech February 6th, 2020 - 12:10 PM

Mr. Bungle just held their first live reunion show in 20 years yesterday at the Fonda Theatre in Los Angeles, California where they played their 1986 The Raging Wrath Of The Easter Bunny, in its entirety. The experimental metal band performed with their original lineup featuring Faith No More frontman Mike Patton, Trevor Dunn, and Trey Spruance, alongside thrash legends Scott Ian of Anthrax and Dave Lombardo, who performed with Slayer.

The group performed covers of Faith No More’s “The Real Thing,” (their own take titled as “Sudden Death”) Slayer’s “Hell Awaits,”(another unique take titled “Evil Satan)”Speak English or Die” by Scott Ian’s band Stormtroopers of Death (with the lyrics changed to “Speak Spanish or Die”), along with covers by powerviolence outfit Siege, Oi! vets the Exploited, and soft rockers Seals & Crofts. They also opened the show with a cover of the Mr. Rogers’ Neighborhood theme song “Won’t You be My Neighbor.” A full video of the concert performance can be found in its entirety below.

The band currently has two more nights in Los Angeles, as a part of their current tour. Mr. Bungle will also perform two nights in Brooklyn and San Francisco during the coming week. Cattle Decapitation, Possessed, Hirax, the Melvins, Ho99o9, Cunts and Spotlights are serving as the band’s openers.

Patton’s Faith No More will embark on their first tour in several years this summer. He has also done some solo and collaborative work in the past few years, and teamed up with Jean Claude Vennier to release Corpse Flower in 2018.

Setlist

Won’t You Be My Neighbor (Fred Rogers cover) (with thrash metal stabs at end)

Anarchy Up Your Anus

Spreading the Thighs of Death

Glutton

Malfunction

Raping Your Mind

Sit There

Bungle Grind (Unknown) (“Meth” on setlist)

Evil Satan (w/ Slayer’s Hell Awaits intro)

Summer Breeze (Seals & Crofts cover)

Eracist

Cold War (Siege cover)

Hypocrites (with “La Cucaracha” tease)

Speak English or Die (Stormtroopers of Death cover) (Lyrics changed to “speak Spanish or die”)

World Up My Ass (Circle Jerks cover)

Sudden Death (w/ Faith No More’s The Real Thing intro)

Encore:

Fuck the USA (The Exploited cover)