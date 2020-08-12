All Them Witches Continue to Hone a Heavy Classic Rock Sound in New Video for “The Children of Coyote Woman”

Home News Aaron Grech August 12th, 2020 - 8:17 PM

All Them Witches have released a new music video for “The Children of Coyote Woman,” which is set to be featured on the group’s upcoming studio album Nothing as the Ideal out on September 4 via New West Records. This latest video was shot and edited by the band’s Robby Staebler and features the pro skateboarder Evan Smith.

“The Children of Coyote Woman” shows the band performing in a very green forested area, which is inter-cut with shots of Smith undergoing a psychosis, eventually getting into a fight with another man (which given the context of the song, is likely his brother). The track is a dark folk track, filled with mystic acoustic guitar lines, which is further reinforced by Charles Michael Parks Jr cryptic voice.

“‘The Children of Coyote Woman’ is a retelling of the founding of Rome through a southern perspective,” Parks Jr. told Revolver. “Two brothers fight to see who will control the region after the passing of their mother, a woman so fierce and legendary that people would rather leave their homes than get in her way. Though powerful, though fierce, their lives exist in a minuscule blip in the universe and are still tied to the struggles and hardships of trying to survive in the poor rural south.”

This eight-track record was recorded at the iconic Abbey Road studios in London, where The Beatles once recorded their seminal record. This track, similar to the other previously released songs, also holds a bit of a gothic country influence. The Nashville group’s most recent album ATW came out in 2018, which showcased their blue-laden neo-psychedelic sound.