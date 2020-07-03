All Them Witches Releases Bone-Chilling New Song “The Children of Coyote Woman”

Home News Ariel King July 3rd, 2020 - 8:28 PM

All Them Witches have released a new bone-chilling track titled “The Children of Coyote Woman,” the song premiering on Revolver Magazine. “The Children of Coyote Woman” comes from their upcoming album, Nothing As The Ideal, to be released on September 4.

Charles Michael Park Jr.’s’ isolated voice hums the chilling lyrics, acoustic guitar strums pacing through the track. Psychedelic strums weave between the haunting drum beats, faint sounds of rain and thunderclouds lying below each instrument until they crescendo, closing the song. “The Children of Coyote Woman” will be the fifth song on the album’s track list, and brings more of a blues and psychedelic feel.

In an interview with Revolver, Parks Jr. explained the track was a retelling of the founding of Rome. Parks Jr. compared the United States to Rome, discussing his belief the founding fathers drew inspiration from the Caesars.

All Them Witches released their upcoming album’s first single, “Saturnine & Iron Jaw,” last month along with the album’s announcement. Nothing As The Ideal was recorded at the iconic Abbey Road studios. The band draws their inspiration from

The album will be available on digital platforms, as well as a compact disc and vinyl, on September 4. Limited edition vinyls in clear, opaque green, and green, olive and peach through the band’s webstores.

Nothing As The Ideal will be the band’s follow-up to 2018’s ATW, and will be the band’s first album without keyboardist Jonathan Draper. In 2017, the band released Sleeping Through the War.