All Them Witches Announce New Album Nothing as the Ideal For September 2020 Release

Home News Ariel King June 6th, 2020 - 8:19 PM

All Them Witches have announced their new album, Nothing as the Ideal, will be set for release on September 4 via New West Records. The group also released “Saturnine & Iron Jaw,” the first single off the upcoming album.

The track begins eerily and slow, haunting whispers and looming bells creeping into the track amidst sweeping winds. Acoustic guitars and a soft blues sound enter, throwing into an old-western sound before strong electric guitars switch the track into metal. Charles Michael Parks vocals alternate between being at the forefront and sounding off at a distorted distance. “Saturnine & Iron Jaw” switches through each of the band’s various genres, including blues rock and heavy metal throughout its flowing parts.

“Saturnine & Iron Jaw” serves as the opening track for Nothing as the Ideal, the band explaining they wanted to show fans they can still work in blues and psychedelic rock, while also giving their metal fans something which can excite them, too. In an interview with Consequence of Sound, guitarist Ben McLeod explains how he wished included the five bell rings before the guitar introduction to symbolize the band’s previous five albums, stating that after the fifth bell the sixth album begins.

The band recorded the album at the famous Abbey Road Studios, the same location where the Beatles recorded most of their discography. The Nashville rock band said in the interview with Consequence of Sound that although they have a recording space south of Nashville, they wanted to experience recording at Abbey Road. Nothing as the Ideal will be available as a physical copy in addition to the digital release on September 4.

Nothing as the Ideal will be the band’s first album since 2018’s release of ATW. In 2017, the band had also released Sleeping Through the War. In 2018, keyboardist Jonathan Draper left the group. All Them Witches explained this will be the first album without a keyboardist.