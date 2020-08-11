Shirley Manson Says Garbage’s New Album Is Being Mixed

Home News Aaron Grech August 11th, 2020 - 10:34 PM

Shirley Manson, the lead vocalist for the alternative rock outfit Garbage, has announced that the group’s latest record is being mixed in a new interview with Rolling Stone. The band only has three more songs to finish for this upcoming release, which will be due out next year.

“We have a new record being mixed as we speak that’s going to come out next year,” Manson explained. “We’ve got three more songs to go and then we’re done. And then we’ll concentrate on the artwork and start planning for next year.

The group were originally set to tour this year with pioneering alternative icons Alanis Morissette and Liz Phair, in support of Moristte’s Jagged Little Pill tour. This event was eventually postponed until 2021 due to the COVID-19 pandemic and subsequent shutdowns. Manson explained that mixing the latest record was the only thing keeping the group “sane.”

“There is no form to my day whatsoever. We’re in the middle of mixing a (Garbage) record, so thank God for that. It’s the only thing keeping us sane,” Manson added.

Garbage first arrived on the scene back in 1995, when they released their self-titled debut album to critical and commercial success. While that record launched them into the mainstream, their first top 10 hit Bleed Like Me was released a decade later, also to critical acclaim.

The group were also set to perform at the cancelled Ottawa Bluesfest this year. Last January saw the group release a special Record Store Day track “Destroying Angels” alongside John Doe and Exene Cervenka of X.

Photo Credit: Mehreen Rizvi