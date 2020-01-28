Lil Wayne Announces New Album Funeral for January 2020 Release

Home News Grayson Schmidt January 28th, 2020 - 7:41 PM

Following the success of 2018’s Tha Carter V and string of 2019 shows with blink-182, Lil Wayne announced his next album, Funeral, days before its release. Weezy’s 13th studio album drops Jan. 31, and features tracks with Lil Baby and Big Sean, according to Complex.

Tha Carter V debuted at No. 1 on the U.S. Billboard 200 and had the second-largest streaming week for an album of all time. Not much is known about Funeral, but Complex reported that the album will feature production from The LoopHoles, Rio, Academics, MonstaBeatz, London on Da Track. The Loopholes is an Atlanta-based production collective with credits on Future’s The WIZRD, as well as records with Young Thug, Yung Nudy, and Wiz Khalifa.

Lil Wayne is also set to headline the Beale Street Music Festival in Memphis in May.

photo credit: Mauricio Alvarado