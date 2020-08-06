Political Operatives with Ties to the Republican Party and President Trump Have Worked to Get Kanye West’s Name on 2020 Presidential Ballots

Home News Aaron Grech August 6th, 2020 - 12:59 AM

According to a new report by The New York Times, four key Republican figures have been working to get Kanye West on the presidential ballots. Three of the four figures have close connections to the campaign of US President Donald Trump.

The first mentioned, Mark Jacoby, previously pleaded guilty to voter fraud in 2008 and is currently leading a “non-partisan” group called Let the Voters Decide. Jacoby has been reportedly working toward collecting signatures for West in Ohio, West Virginia, and Arkansas. Another figure mentioned Greg Keller, was reportedly listed as a contact for West’s campaign and was once in consideration to be Trump’s campaign manager.

Chuck Wilton is a convention delegate for Trump in Vermont, in addition to serving as one of three electors of West’s campaign, according to a filing submitted with Vermont’s secretary of State on August 3. Lane Ruthland, a Republican elections lawyer, currently represents the Trump campaign in a case before federal court and was reportedly seen dropping off signatures for West in Madison, Wisconsin.

It is currently unknown why these figures are working for this campaign, however West claimed that he faced accusations of taking away the “Black vote” from Democratic nominee Joe Biden during an interview with Forbes a month ago. Polling data has shown the opposite results however, when West was included in the first national polls, he was actually shown to pull away support from Trump.

West missed a plethora of deadlines in multiple states already, which has already cost him a total of 239 electoral votes out of a total of 538. As 270 votes are needed to win, it leaves West with very few chances to actually win the election. He is currently having his ballot challenged in Illinois and Missouri.