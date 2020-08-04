Gojira Posts Mysterious Teaser Video

Home News Tristan Kinnett August 4th, 2020 - 6:10 PM

In September 2019, Gojira posted a studio pic to Instagram hinting that they were recording again. Now, Gojira has posted a mysterious teaser video to Twitter, and according to theprp.com, fans think that they will be releasing new music soon. Whether to keep fans guessing or to avoid giving too much away yet, the teaser clip was released without any sound.

The teaser is just a looping gif of a futuristic-themed screen. On it, the words “DANGER” and “TIME DISTORTION” flash above a year counter gone haywire, speeding forward into the 3000s. “MISSION ANOTHER-” starts to scroll across the top, but the gif starts over before the sentence gets any further.

A hashtag posted with the tweet gives another hint, #anotherplacetobe. One of Gojira’s fans pointed out in the tweet’s replies that they used the text “Another Planet Another Place to Be” as a part of their merch for their Red Rocks concert performance.

The theme for their upcoming music certainly appears to be futurist and interplanetary. They followed up later with a second tweet saying “tomorrow… #anewplaceforme #gojira.” This accompanied another silently looping gif that shows the same screen. The scrolling text goes further in it this time to read “MISSION ANOTHER WORLD GOJIRA.” Instead of the time distortion warning, the screen shows “LIFT OFF” next to a countdown that stops on 1.

It looks like new Gojira is on its way as soon as tomorrow. Thanks to the soundless teasers, fans are hoping for a good surprise. The French progressive metal titans have used planetary themes several times before, notably with From Mars to Sirius (2005) and a little on their last release, a full-length album called Magma from 2016. It was mostly well-acclaimed and is considered to be their most accessible thus far, but still plenty heavy enough for long-term fans. While Magma focused more on looking inwards at the material of the center of the earth, these new teasers hint at looking out to new places.

Gojira had intended to go on tour with Deftones and Poppy this year, but had to postpone until 2021 for pandemic reasons. They confirmed a date with the same artists for 9/17/21 at the Greek Theatre in Los Angeles last month.

Photo credit: Raymond Flotat