FKA Twigs Says She Wasn’t Asked to Sing During Prince Tribute at Grammy Awards 2020

January 28th, 2020 - 5:27 PM

The Grammy awards on Sunday night were an eerie affair for multiple reasons.

During thee Prince tribute performance, FKA Twigs shared the stage with Usher, but never sang a lyric; although she was billed as a feature performer, she merely danced backup as Usher sang throughout the entire performance.  Twigs claimed on Twitter that she was not asked to sing during the performance: “Of course i wanted to sing at the grammys,” the English singer said. “I wasn’t asked this time but hopefully in the future. none the less what an honour. congratulations to all winners x.”

Shelie E, who also performed in the Prince tribute,  is telling a different story, however. She claims that before the performance, “ . . . she wanted to, but then she didn’t want to when we ran through it because she didn’t have a (microphone) pack and (in-ear monitors), so she couldn’t hear,” Sheila E. said. “And she would rather have danced – which is what we asked her as well. She chose not to; she said ‘No, I’m OK.’”

Regardless, the event sparked controversy, and mixed fan remarks across Twitter:

Photo Credit: Raymond Flotat

