The Streets Announces New Mixtape None Of Us Are Getting Out Of This Life Alive for July 2020 Release and Shares New Song “Call My Phone Thinking I’m Doing Nothing Better” with Tame Impala

Home News Drew Feinerman April 13th, 2020 - 12:26 PM

English rap collective The Streets have announced their new mixtape None of Us Are Getting Out of This Life Alive that is set to drop later this year on July 10th, and just released the mixtape’s first single “Call My Phone Thinking I’m Doing Nothing Better,” according to Stereo Gum. The single features Kevin Parker of Tame Impala, who is fresh off of his newest album release, The Slow Rush, which dropped in February of this year.

The song, which is accompanied by a video, explores themes of isolation, which could not be more relevant than now given the current circumstances. Parker sings in the chorus of the song, “I was gonna call you back/ I swear/ Just as soon as I felt up to it/ It just hasn’t happened yet,” reflecting the choice to remain socially isolated, unlike being forced to socially distance. Mike Skinner of The Streets further elaborates on his ideas of social isolation, and delivers meaningful lines throughout the song, such as, “You’d worry less about what they thought if you knew how little they did.”

The video of the song shows a glimpse of all of the features that will appear on None of Us Are Getting Out of This Life Alive, including IDLES, Donae’O, Greentea Peng, Ms Banks, Jesse James Solomon, Kasien, Dapz on the Map, Oscar #Worldpeace, Jimothy Lacoste, Hak Baker, Rob Harvey, and Chris Lorenzo.

Check out the cover art and the track list for None of Us Are Getting Out of This Life Alive below:

None of Us Are Getting Out of This Life Alive track list:

1. Waiting For It To Stop (ft. Tame Impala)

2. None Of Us Are Getting Out Of This Life Alive (ft. IDLES)

3. I Wish You Loved You As Much As You Love Him (ft. Donae’O and Greentea Peng)

4. You Can’t Afford Me (ft. Ms Banks)

5. I Know Something You Did (ft. Jesse James Solomon)

6. Eskimo Ice (ft. Kasien)

7. Phone Is Always In My Hand (ft. Dapz on the Map)

8. The Poison I Take Hoping You Will Suffer (ft. Oscar #Worldpeace)

9. Same Direction (ft. Jimothy Lacoste)

10. Falling Down (ft. Hak Baker)

11. Conspiracy Theory Freestyle (ft. Rob Harvey)

12. Take Me As I Am (with Chris Lorenzo)