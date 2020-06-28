The Streets Release New Track “Falling Down” Featuring Hak Baker

Home News Peter Mann June 28th, 2020 - 5:31 PM

UK rapper/multi-instrumentalist Mike Skinner released a new track, under the hip hop collective moniker The Streets, entitled “Falling Down.” According to a press release, the latest musical offering from The Streets is “…a collaboration with rising East London songwriter Hak Baker called ‘Falling Down,’ available as an instant gratification track when you pre-order a download of the record. The release comes hot on the heels of current single “I Wish You Loved You As Much As You Love Him” ft. Donae’o & Greentea Peng’, both will of course feature on None Of Us Are Getting Out Of This Life Alive (out July 10th on Island Records).”

The latest track from The Streets’ forthcoming mixtape is entitled “Falling Down” featuring Hak Baker. The song is piano heavy featuring a bouncy groove that reads as a motivational track to get back up when life pushes you down. It’s straight forward hip hop, with its keep it real demeanor to brush off the haters, that breathes nostalgia of the “golden era” of hip hop yesteryear. To listen to The Streets’ “Falling Down” stream below, via YouTube.

Skinner, under the moniker The Streets, has recorded and released a total of five full-length studio albums: 2002’s debut Original Pirate Material, his sophomore follow-up 2004’s A Grand Don’t Come for Free, his third studio album 2006’s The Hardest Way to Make an Easy Living, his fourth studio album 2008’s Everything is Borrowed and his latest fifth studio album 2011’s Computers and Blues. On April 13, The Streets premiered a visual for the song “Call My Phone Thinking I’m Doing Nothing Better” featuring Tame Impala. The first single off The Streets forthcoming mixtape None Of Us Are Getting Out Of This Life Alive is “I Wish You Loved You As Much As You Love Him” which released an accompanying music video on June 17.

The aforementioned press release furthers that, “…The Streets have also been announced as one of acts poised to perform a run of UK headline shows ‘Live From The Drive-In.’ Mike and his band will take to the stage for a full concert production at 12 locations throughout July and August, where audiences will be able to experience the show from the safety and comfort of their designated area accessed via their vehicle. Tickets will be extremely limited, but fans will be able to gain pre-sale access when they pre-order the mixtape before 12pm, June 23rd.”

None of Us Are Getting Out of This Life Alive track list:

1. Waiting For It To Stop (ft. Tame Impala)

2. None Of Us Are Getting Out Of This Life Alive (ft. IDLES)

3. I Wish You Loved You As Much As You Love Him (ft. Donae’O and Greentea Peng)

4. You Can’t Afford Me (ft. Ms Banks)

5. I Know Something You Did (ft. Jesse James Solomon)

6. Eskimo Ice (ft. Kasien)

7. Phone Is Always In My Hand (ft. Dapz on the Map)

8. The Poison I Take Hoping You Will Suffer (ft. Oscar #Worldpeace)

9. Same Direction (ft. Jimothy Lacoste)

10. Falling Down (ft. Hak Baker)

11. Conspiracy Theory Freestyle (ft. Rob Harvey)

12. Take Me As I Am (with Chris Lorenzo)