Omni Releases Twisting New Song “Constant Reminder” for Adult Swim Singles

Omni

Omni released their latest single, “Constant Reminder,” on Adult Swim singles. The track is Adult Swim Singles’ 31st release for this year and pulls influences from the ‘70s and ‘80s while giving a modern post-punk twist.

Hooking listeners with its simple guitar riff, “Constant Reminder” blends sounds from each generation of music to create a track which simultaneously feels old and new. While clocking in at less than three minutes, their twisting surf-side, punky track lends nonchalant vocals and catchy instrumentals. Recorded three years ago, the band felt “Constant Reminder” would work best as a single, rather than as a part of a full-length album.

“We recorded it during the Multi-task sessions,” the band said in a press statement. “But it’s energy didn’t quite find a place in the album sequence. We love its odd arrangement and rambunctious nature, it always felt like it needed to be a single. We’re very pleased for it to finally come out with Adult Swim.”

“Constant Reminder” is the band’s first release since their full-length album, Networkers, dropped in November. The Atlanta duo debuted with their first album, Delux, in 2016, recording at a band member’s remote family cabin two hours out of Atlanta. Since then the band has released Multi-task in 2017 and last year’s Networkers.