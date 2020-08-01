Surfer Blood Announces New EP Titled Hard-Boiled for August 2020 Release

Home News Alex Limbert August 1st, 2020 - 7:58 PM

Indie rock band Surfer Blood has announced that their upcoming EP Hard-Boiled featuring guest vocalists Pip Blom and Samira Winter is due to be released on Bandcamp on Aug. 7th. According to the band’s Spotify page, the EP appears to be coming out on Persona Non Grata records. The album, according to its press release, “was originally intended to be sold on Surfer Blood’s summer tour,” but was “ixnayed due to the pandemic.”

Coinciding with the EP announcement was the release of the band’s latest single, Blom’s version of “Summer Trope.” The original version of “Summer Trope” was released earlier last month and is expected to be released on the Band’s upcoming album Carefree Theatre due to be released September 25th on Kanine Records.

The band first met Blom in 2017 when she and her band supported their UK and European tour. Her band was too young to drive so they hitched a ride in Surfer Blood’s van. Now Blom is returning the favor and singing lead vocals on her version of “Summer Trope.” She stated, “I was super honored when JP asked me to work together on the new Surfer Blood record. After having a listen to the tracks I knew straight away that “Summer Trope” was my favorite. It’s a really catchy song, one that won’t leave your head!”

Winter will also be appearing on the Hard-Boiled EP singing lead vocals on the “Playing Dumb” track. She toured with Surfer Blood in 2018 and was expected be part of the band’s 2020 tour, however the tour was canceled due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Later this month, the band will be releasing the 10th anniversary 2LP deluxe edition of Astro Coast on August 29th. The band will also be performing the entire album for the first time ever at a “socially distanced live full-band, full-electric web concert” on Thurs. Aug. 13 at 6 p.m. EST in Fort Pierce, Florida at the Ballet Florida’s Indian River Gardens.

Hard-Boiled track list:

1. Dori Deer

2. Devil Loch

3. Playing Dumb (featuring Samira Winter)

4. Hard Boiled

5. Summer Trope (featuring Pip Blom)

Photo Credit: Marisa Rose Ficara