Surfer Blood Announces New Album Carefree Theatre for May 2020 Release and Shares New Video for “Karen”

Indie rock outfit Surfer Blood have announced a new upcoming studio album titled Carefree Theatre, which is set to be released on May 1st via Kanine Records. The group have also debuted a new track and music video titled “Karen” which was directed by Ryan Kelly and shot across South Florida.

“Karen” opens up with a shot of the forest and shows the group’s numerous members performing across various locations across South Florida, from coastlines to urban alleyways. The track is a upbeat indie rock affair, with elements of post punk vocals, jangly guitar chords and rhythmic drums which blend old and new sounds together.

The influence of South Florida stretches beyond the music video into the album’s motif, as it was written and recorded in the region. The project’s title refers to The Carefree Theatre in West Palm Beach, which was a popualr music venue for most of the group’s childhood. This is also symbolic for the band as it is the first record created since their singer and main songwriter John Paul Pitts moved back to the area.

This upcoming project follows their 2019 EP release titled Hourly Haunts, which saw the band tease bits of their iconic surf-rock sound into a brief collection of tracks.

“The gents, and lady, of Surfer Blood, are a bunch of dreamers, big dreamers whose dreams have already come true, but who continue to dream,” mexdwn reviewer Rene Cobar explained. “The band’s 2019 EP, Hourly Haunts, is eighteen minutes of a promise embedded in surf-rock music that genuinely haunt.”

Carefree Theatre

Dessert Island

Karen

Carefree Theatre

Parkland (Into the Silence)

In the Tempest’s Eye

In My Mind

Unconditional

Summer Trope

Uneasy Rider

Dewar

Rose Bowl

Photo Credit: Marisa Rose Ficara