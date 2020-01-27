Agnostic Front and Sick Of It All Announce Spring 2020 Co-Headlining Tour Dates

Home News Roy Lott January 27th, 2020 - 5:29 PM

Agnostic Front and Sick of It All have announced a co-headlining North American tour taking place this spring. The newly announced dates will kick-off April 23rd in Boston, MA and will continue along the east coast in cities such as Toronto, Chicago, Austin, and Atlanta, before concluding May 15 in Syracuse, NY. Tickets are set to go on sale Friday, January 31 t 10 am EST and can be purchased via the band’s website. See the band’s full itinerary below.

Provided by Blabber Mouth, Roger Miret of Agnostic Front made a statement regarding the upcoming tour, stating “Really excited to kick off this tour with our NYHC peers SICK OF IT ALL!!! It’s been a long time coming and now is the time to bring some classic NYHC to the East Coast!!! See you in the pit.” Armand Majidi of Sick Of It All also commented, saying “Following-up on our sold-out NYC borough tour together, we’re very excited to announce the 2020 Agnostic Front /Sick Of It All U.S. East Coast tour. It’s always great to play with other classic New York bands, and Agnostic Front almost wrote the American hardcore handbook, so this will be extra special. When two of the kings of New York come to your town, it’s gonna be clobberin’ time with the godfathers of hardcore, so be a part of it and help keep this movement buzzing into the new decade!”

Agnostic Front latest release was Get Loud!, their twelfth studio album released at the end of last year. Sick Of It All’s last release was 2018’s Wake The Sleeping Dragon.

Agnostic Front/Sick of It All Tour Dates 2020

04/23/20 – Boston, MA @ The Middle East

04/24/20 – Quebec City, QUE @ Le D’Auteull

04/25/20 – Montreal, QUE @ Foufounes Electrique

04/26/20 – Toronto, ONT @ Lee’s Palace

04/27/20 – Detroit, MI @ The Shelter

04/28/20 – Pittsburgh, PA @ Crafthouse

04/29/20 – Virginia Beach, VA @ Elevation 27

05/01/20 – Charlotte, NC @ Epicenter Festival

05/02/20 – Louisville, KY @ Diamond Pub

05/03/20 – Chicago, IL @ Subterranean

05/04/20 – St. Louis, MO @ Blueberry Hill

05/06/20 – Austin, TX @ Barracuda

05/07/20 – Dallas, TX @ Trees

05/08/20 – Houston, TX @ White Oak Upstairs

05/10/20 – Daytona, FL @ Rockville Festival

05/11/20 – Atlanta, GA @ The Loft

05/13/20 – Baltimore, MD @ Ottobar

05/14/20 – Philadelphia, PA @ Underground Arts

05/15/20 – Syracuse, NY @ The Lost Horizon

Photo Credit: Raymond Flotat