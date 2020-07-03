Nekrogoblikon Gives System of a Down’s “Chop Suey” an Electronic Twist

Home News Bryan Boggiano July 3rd, 2020 - 8:55 PM

Nekrogoblikon released a cover of System of a Down’s “Chop Suey.” The gold-certified single is originally from the latter group’s 2001 album, Toxicity.

The heavy-metal and electronic-rock track starts with a robotic voice talking over a keyboard. It gradually builds up and introduces a light percussion, before placing emphasis on heavier percussion and guitar as the song approaches its chorus. The track closes out with rumbles of thunder.

Nekrogoblikon took the stage at the 2019 Summer Slaughter Tour with various metal bands, including Cattle Decapitation and Brand of Sacrifice. In 2018, they co-headlined a tour with CKY.

The band formed in California in 2006 and have released four studio albums and an EP. The group includes Nicky “Scorpion” Calonne as the lead vocalist, Alex “Goldberg” Alereza on guitar, keyboardist Aaron “Raptor” Minich, guitarist Joe Nelson, bassist Aaron “Zoot” VanZutphen and drummer Eric Brown.

In 2018, Calonne sat down for an interview about the group’s songs and songwriting, recent albums, music videos and relationship with goblins and how the goblin is central to the band’s image.

System of a Down’s last studio album was released in 2005, the year before Nekrogoblikon formed. While they reformed in 2010, they have yet to release another studio album. The group will headline the 2021 Rock am ring and Rock im park festivals in Germany. They are also scheduled to perform with Faith No More and Korn in Los Angeles in May 2021.

In April, drummer John Dolmayan said “I’m over it” in regard to making a new album with the band. He accused lead singer Serj Tankian of not being present during songwriting sessions and alleged they do not agree on the band’s future direction.t

Tensions increased in June when Tankian and Dolmayan posted contrasting messages on Instagram. Tankian criticized Trump for reportedly hiding in a bunker during the George Floyd protests, spoke out against systemic racism and questioned why Antifa was declared a terrorist organization before the KKK. Dolmayan shared a quote from Donald Trump claiming that the current president has done more for African Americans than any president since Abraham Lincoln. He also posted about a black officer killed on duty.

But Dolmayan had more to say. Later in June, he posted again to Instagram, this time claiming Democrats were the real fascists and bigots, blaming Democrats for Jim Crow laws, abortion and destruction of free speech.