Poppy Releases Frenetic New Song “Khaos x4” and Announces Deluxe Edition of Debut Album I Disagree (More)

Adam Benavides July 28th, 2020 - 7:28 PM

Singer, songwriter Poppy has announced the release of a deluxe edition of her recent album, I Disagree entitled I Disagree (more). The announcements also comes with the release of the frenzied new single and video, “Khaos x4.” The deluxe album comes out on Friday, August 14, via Sumerian Records and will feature four new songs in total from the star singer.

Continuing Poppy’s mergence into writing songs that heavily leaned on nu metal music and industrial sounds, “Khaos x4,” sees the artist offer almost shock metal patches in between pop star verses and sing-a-long choruses. The constant shifting of musical textures and tones creates an unsettling yet enjoyable experience for the listener, largely due to the musician’s impressive knack for weaving light, catchy melodies and harsh sounds so seamlessly.

I Disagree (more) comes less than six months after the the Nashville-native supported the initial release with sold out performances throughout the country in major music markets including San Francisco, Portland, Minneapolis, Chicago, Toronto, Boston, Philadelphia, Washington DC and Los Angeles.

The album launched to widespread critical claim with Popmatters saying, “I Disagree is boundless and a product of Poppy’s own design. She has expanded her musicality while also challenging genre conventions. A major shift from her previous endeavors, I Disagree will challenge her established fans while amassing new appreciation for the artist.”

In early June, Poppy released a cover of t.A.T.u’s “All the Things She Said,” which was originally released in 2002 and quickly became an anthem for the LGBTQ+ community. Honoring the song’s legacy, the singer released her cover in June to celebrate pride month and posted some background on the project to her Twitter page.

Earlier this month, Poppy announced rescheduled 2021 dates for her tour with Deftones and Gojiria.

I Disagree (more) track list:

1. Concrete

2. I Disagree

3. BLOODMONEY

4. Anything Like Me

5. Fill the Crown

6. Nothing I Need

7. Sit / Stay

8. Bite Your Teeth

9. Sick of the Sun

10. Don’t Go Outside

11. If It Bleeds*

12. Bleep Bloop*

13. Khaos x4*

14. Don’t Ask*

*(previously unreleased)

Photo credit: Ekaterina Gorbacheva