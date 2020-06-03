Poppy Covers t.A.T.u’s “All The Things She Said”

Home News Ariel King June 3rd, 2020 - 10:28 PM

Poppy released a cover of t.A.T.u’s “All The Things She Said” earlier today, the release intended as part of pride month. The song was first released in 2002, immediately becoming an anthem for those who identify as LGBTQ+.

Poppy is seen walking around a white padded room, the video shown in black and white, as she wears a sleek black outfit and updo. Her cover of t.A.T.u’s “All The Things She Said” sticks close to the original, with a more poppy sound. Her soundtrack and guitars play at a slightly higher octave than the original, but the instrumentals and Poppy’s sound do not stray far. The room seen in her video for “All The Things She Said” also appeared in the music video for “Sit/Stay,” which Poppy released last March.

In the video description Poppy discusses the timing of the release, mentioning the social issues which have been brought to the forefront of American consciousness over the past week. Poppy also shared the statement on social media.

“This cover song was delivered to my label over two weeks ago, with the purpose of being released in time for Pride Month,” the statement said. “Unfortunately, in the time elapsed since then, we’ve been faced with a tragedy that calls for our much needed attention. While we are still fighting for equality in the LGBTQ+ community, we still have a long way to go, and there still remains an absurd amount of injustice for minorities in America. I cannot adequately express my disdain for how our government, and above all, our president is reacting to what’s happening in America right now. I encourage you to educate yourself, go out and protest, donate, and raise your voice to speak out against this injustice. I’ll also be sharing a few links to donate to if you have the means to do so. I stand with you in love.”

While “All The Things She Said” is a track celebrating queerness with the original music video having both t.A.T.u’s members playing a lesbian couple, it had some controversy in the fact that both Lena Katina and Julia Volkova are actually straight. However, “All The Things She Said” continues to be a song which celebrates gayness.

Poppy has currently postponed all of her tour dates until 2021 due to the coronavirus. In February Poppy released her album I Disagree, which included the single “Sit/Stay.”

Photo credit: Ekaterina Gorbacheva