Lacuna Coil Share Behind the Scenes Concert Footage in Video for Melodic New Song “Save Me”

Aaron Grech March 11th, 2020 - 11:04 PM

Lacuna Coil have released a new track titled “Save Me” alongside a new music video directed by Isabella D’Alessandro, which uses footage taken on the band’s most recent European tour. This latest video changes between black and white shots during the opening and vibrant concert footage, showing the passionate crowd and the group’s strong energy.

“Save Me” verges into more of a hard rock track, with simple grunge inspired guitar chords, and passionate, yet melodic vocals powering through the majority of the song. The backing vocals provide some grittier moments, and the song also hosts a blistering guitar solo which uses metal-like guitar chords.

“Save Me” is about the fact that we all make mistakes, have struggles, and even regret things,” the band’s Andrea Ferro explained in a press statement “But we are not those mistakes and struggle. We have the power to shape our day. The time is now.”

The band recently cancelled their tours across Asia and Oceania due to the outbreak of coronavirus (COVID-19), which has been spreading rapidly across the region. The group also released their latest studio album, Black Anima, last year.

“Overall, Black Anima is another step up for Lacuna Coil,” mxdwn reviewer Erin Winans explained. “Arguably one of their best albums, the Italian goth metal band utilizes their experience of harmonizing vocals and making the contrast work and has elevated their instrumentation to match. This album is definitely not the end of the road for this band and fans should highly anticipate what will come next.”

Photo Credit: Stephen Hoffmeister