Boris’s New Video for “鏡 -Zerkalo-” is a Sludgy Showcase of Natural Beauty

Drew Feinerman July 16th, 2020 - 11:11 AM

Japanese experimental band Boris has just released a new music video for their song “鏡 -Zerkalo-,” from their new album NO that dropped this month. It is the second song from the album to be given the music video treatment, following “Anti-Gone.”

The video for “鏡 -Zerkalo-” takes an already ominous and chilling song and pushes it even further, as the scenic shots of cliffs, clouds and water all add visuals of darkness to accompany the eerie vocals. The shots look as if they could have been taken directly from the intro scene of a horror movie, as desolate landscapes create feelings of emptiness and loneliness for the viewer. The video concludes showing one landscape, initially full of life, transform into a barren wasteland, as if to further push the themes of death and darkness into the song and video.

In a statement released describing the album, the band writes, “All kinds of anxieties, fear, sadness, anger, and hatred have arisen to drive the world apart. Everyone is in a process of trial and error, doing what they can to live. The critical state of the world has placed culture, art, and other means of expressing ourselves into a dilemma as well . . . Music and culture possess incredible power. The anger and discontent we had no outlet for in our youth shone through in our music, helping us to channel negative energy channeled towards creative ends and leading us to new means of expression and artistry.”

Boris has released an astounding twenty seven albums together as a band since their debut in 1996, their most recent before NO being their 2019 work 1985. The band has often released multiple albums in the same year, so fans can expect to hear more from the band before the year’s end.

Photo Credit: Raymond Flotat