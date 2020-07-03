Boris Release New Music Video for Thrash-Metal Inspired Track “Anti-Gone”

Home News Roy Lott July 3rd, 2020 - 6:38 AM

Boris has shared a new music video for their latest song “Anti-Gone.” The song follows its lead single “ Loveless ” released earlier this year and is featured on their newly released album NO. The metal inspired track provides heavy guitar and pounding drums with screaming vocals throughout. Its accompanying music video shows one dancer dancing at a venue in Tokyo, which symbolizes the current situation surrounding music. Check it out below.

NO has been released via Bandcamp and features 10 additional tracks. In a previous statement about the album, the band states “The title of this album is NO. People have a system whereby they unconsciously grow accustomed to things and adapt to them,” the band stated in a press release. “But, this same system is also cursed in the way it allows inconvenient or troubling things to be disregarded as if they were never there to begin with and goes by other names such as ‘resignation,’ ‘subordination,’ and ‘forgetfulness.’ We renounce this system.”