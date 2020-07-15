Travis Release Stark New Video for “Valentine”

Home News Paige Willis July 15th, 2020 - 4:22 PM

Travis has just released a new video for the song “Valentine.” The song is from their upcoming album 10 Songs that will be released on October 10. The video for the song has a very interesting concept, where the lead singer, Fran Healy, is laying in the center of a light circle. Around the circle are his bandmates playing their respective instruments in masks.

“Valentine” alludes to a tumultuous relationship where two people may have conflicting feelings for one another. The lyrics say, “I won’t leave you, I might leave ya/I won’t leave you for a while/You can’t, you can’t treat me/Like a crutch/Like a Judas for our church.” The metaphor of Judas in the song could possibly infer that there was some form of betrayal that inspired this song.

Travis just recently announced the fall release of their album in June while also releasing their single from the album “A Ghost,” along with an animated video to accompany the single release.

“Valentine,” starts off with a slow acoustic guitar, builds into the vocals, and then ramps up the intensity with rhythmic electric guitar. The song has a tase of soft rock, but when the electric guitar kicks in, the feel changes to a more metal, or punk sound, not drastically but just enough for the mood change.

Within the video, it is unclear whether it was intentional or not, but the way that the shadow is displayed behind Fran Healy, gives the illusion of a demonic figure laying behind him.

