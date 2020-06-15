Travis Announces New Album 10 Songs for October 2020 Release

Home News Aaron Grech June 15th, 2020 - 9:44 PM

Scottish rock outfit Travis have announced their first new studio album in four years titled 10 Songs, which is set to be released via BMG on October 10. The band have also debuted a new animated music video titled “A Ghost” to coincide with this announcement, which was directed by frontman Fran Healy.

“A Ghost” shows Healy wandering through a rotoscoped city, recreating images of various classic paintings such as Nighthawks, while accompanied by the titular ghost. The song hosts jangly guitar chords, accentuated by piano melodies and an upbeat rhythm, as Healy solemnly sings about his feelings of self-doubt.

In a press statement Healy explained that he had studied at the Glasgow School of Art, however he had never dipped his hands in animation before this video. He explained that his 14-year old son Clay helped him film the project, which was shot while they were socially-distancing.

“It was the most bizarre video shoot I have ever worked on,” Healy explained. “You realise how important proximity is to getting things done when it’s taken out of the equation. But we did it and it turned out great. Clay has to wait till we release the song to hand in his video project.”

Travis formed in Glasgow during the 1990s and opened themselves up to modest commercial success in the UK with their debut album Good Feeling. This upcoming studio album release will be their ninth overall and follows up from their 2016 release Everything at Once, which was accompanied by a movie.

10 Songs tracklist

1. Waving At The Window

2. The Only Thing (feat. Susanna Hoffs)

3. Valentine

4. Butterflies

5. A Million Hearts

6. A Ghost

7. All Fall Down

8. Kissing In The Wind

9. Nina’s Song

10. No Love Lost