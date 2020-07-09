The Avett Brothers Perform New Song “Victory” in Black and White Video

Home News Drew Feinerman July 9th, 2020 - 1:04 PM

North Carolina based folk duo the Avett Brothers have released their new single, “Victory,” their lead single for their upcoming album The Third Gleam. The album is set to be released on August 28 of this year.

The song and accompanying black and white video are simple yet extremely effective, as the emotions displayed by the brothers through their vocal harmonies is second to none. The tender touch that each brother has on his acoustic guitar is effortless, and adds further emotion and dynamic range to the song. The visuals reflect the easygoing nature of the song, and give the viewer a sense of calm and comfort while listening to the song. The song is an effective lead single fo the duo’s new album, as they highlight their timeless ability to infuse endless amounts of emotion into their music.

In addition to the release of their new album, the Avett Brothers will also be previewing their upcoming special, The Avett Brothers At Red Rocks, this Saturday, July 11 at 8 p.m. EST on PBS. The special comes in replacement of the duo’s scheduled concert at Red rocks that was supposed to occur this summer.

The duo has seen their 2020 plans flipped upside down due to the coronavirus pandemic; they were scheduled to play at Beale Street festival in Memphis, Bunbury festival in Cincinnati, and Sea.Here.Now festival in Asbury Park, New Jersey. The duo did take part in a virtual concert for the Colorado Music Relief Fund in May of this year to raise money for those who have been affected by the pandemic.

Photo Credit: Mehreen Rizvi