Sumac Announces New Album May You Be Held for September 2020 Release

American/Canadian post-metal band Sumac have officially announced their new album, May You Be Held, which is set to be released on September 18 of this year. This will be the trio’s first album since their 2018 work Love in Shadow.

The band is comprised of guitarist and vocalist Aaron Turner of ISIS and Old Man Gloom, bassist Brian Cook of Russian Circles, and drummer Nick Yacyshyn of the Baptists. Although the trio has not elected to release the album’s lead single just yet, fans can expect huge variations in energy and control throughout the album.

“As an artist in this time of significant upheaval, society seemingly having reached the end of its current iteration, it’s of critical importance to absorb and interpret this process of dissolution – and of the transformation that hopefully follows it,” says Turner about the album. “While I don’t believe we’re on the brink of collective destruction precisely now, this is clearly a pivotal stage in the story of humankind – and there is something that feels right about this music at this exact and very uncertain moment.”

Turner released two solo albums of his own last year, Interminable Conniption and Repression’s Bloom. Cook was set to headline Kuma’s Festival in June of this year, as well as appear in a joint show with Korn, System Of A Down, Faith No More and Helmet in May of this year, but the coronavirus pandemic has left the music world idle for the time being.

Check out the cover art and track list for May You Be Held below:

May You Be Held track list:

1. A Prayer for Your Path

2. May You Be Held

3. The Iron Chair

4. Consumed

5. Laughter and Silence