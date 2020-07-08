Levitation France Appears To Go Ahead with 2020 Festival and Announces Lineup Featuring Sonic Boom, Shame and Fontaines D.C.

Home News Aaron Grech July 8th, 2020 - 11:21 AM

The Austin version of the Levitation Festival has been postponed until next year, however it looks like the festival will be going forward with its French edition this fall. The festival has also announced its lineup for the event, which features Sonic Boom, Shame and Fontaines D.C., who will perform on October 9 and 10 at Le Quai in Angers, France.

“While LEVITATION in Austin has been postponed to 2021, we’re very happy LEVITATION FRANCE has been able to carry on, and to present this lineup for the 8th edition in France,” organizers said in a press statement. “Stay tuned for additional lineup news for France, and dates and info for Austin 2021!”

This will not be the only European music event that has taken place, last weekend the heavy metal outfit Destruction held a series of two performances in Pratteln, Switzerland. While France has been able to substantially lower its rates of COVID-19 infections, it is unknown if this trend will continue during the next three months. We have reached out to festival organizers to see what social-distancing measures will be in place.

A couple of performances are also scheduled to take place stateside, with the UTOPiA Festival in Texas and the July Mini Festival (formerly called the Herd Immunity Festival until social-media backlash) in Wisconsin. A couple of notorious United States live music events have also taken place, with a Chase Rice concert in Tennessee and the HWY 30 Festival in Idaho receiving backlash after videos surfaced showing the crowds not engaging in safe social-distancing measures.

Sonic Boom, the project spearheaded by former Spacemen 3 frontman Peter Kember released All Things Being Equal last month. The band Fontaines D.C. also released a new single this year titled “I Don’t Belong.” Shame’s last album Songs of Praise came out in 2018.