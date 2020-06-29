Country Musician Chase Rice’s Tennessee Concert Attracts Thousands of Unmasked Fans Not Practicing Social Distancing

Home News Aaron Grech June 29th, 2020 - 11:12 AM

Tennessee is approaching nearly 40,000 cases of COVID-19, with around 477 death documented regarding the illness, even spiking with over 1,400 new cases on June 26 and nearly half this number the following day. The state has also not reported any additional cases over the weekend due to “system issues,” which have prevented further updates regarding its spread across the state.

While most other artists are cancelling performances altogether, or even searching ways to hold socially-distant events, country musician Chase Rice had other plans. Rice decided to hold a concert filled with approximately 4,000 unmasked fans situated closely together in a venue fit for 10,000 people at the Brushy Mountain State Penitentiary in Petros, Tennessee. The venue is a former penitentiary which has been made into a museum and occasional concert venue.

Images from the concert were soon spread across social media, with one picture showing Rice, sans face mask, smiling happily alongside an eager crowd, while a video of the crowd shows thousands of people shouting and jumping, without any space between each other.

Chase Rice just played a concert to an enormous crowd of unmasked fans here in Tennessee. For once, I am at a loss for words. pic.twitter.com/wB47u1EaFd — Lorie Liebig (@lorieliebig) June 28, 2020

Reactions to this event have been largely negative on social media, as the Southern United States sees massive rises of COVID-19 cases since reopening. The Mountain Goats’ John Darnielle condemned this action, stating that the move negatively impacts conscientious musicians and fans who have been following social distancing guidelines. Others have come to Rice’s defense by misrepresenting the legendary 1969 Woodstock concert, which was alleged to have taken place during a similar pandemic; although this claim has been debunked by both Reuters and Snopes.

the people in this audience, along with the presenters of this show, are assuring that conscientious musicians won’t be able to work their jobs for a while, and that conscientious audiences won’t be able to see shows for the foreseeable, and to be blunt, that fucking sucks. https://t.co/QwB85m0Phv — The Mountain Goats (@mountain_goats) June 28, 2020

As a musician Rice is known for his hit single “Eyes On You,” which topped the Country Charts in 2019, although he began his entertainment career by appearing on Survivor: Nicaragua in 2010.