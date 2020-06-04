Levitation Postpones Festival to 2021 Due to Coronavirus Pandemic, Announces New Levitation Sessions Live Stream Series

Home News Aaron Grech June 4th, 2020 - 1:20 PM

The Levitation Festival will not be happening this year due to the COVID-19 pandemic, which also caused the cancellation of its partnered event SXSW back in March. LEVITATION was originally scheduled for March 18 to March 19 and was set to feature numerous guests including The Black Lips, Ringo Deathstarr and Kokoroko. All tickets for the event have been refunded and will be process withiun the next 7-10 days.

“The Covid-19 crisis has made it impossible to deliver the lineup and experience that we had planned for 2020,” organizers explained in a press release. “More than anything we wanted to find a way through this and have another weekend of great shows with you – but we’ll have to wait until 2021 for that. ”

The festival will now be hosting live stream sessions, with Ringo Deathstarr and Holy Wave confirmed for performances. Ringo Deathstarr will be kicking off their first live stream show from their rehearsal space this Friday, June 6 at 5:00 p.m. CDT. Tickets for the live stream concert will begin at $3.98, with various other merchandise offers added for higher prices. This event will be complemented by visuals from Astral Violet. A dollar from each ticket purchase will go on to support the National Independent Venue Association, who support independent venues across the country and another dollar will go to Color of Change, who promote racial justice.

The fest is also holding a 25 percent summer sale for merchandise, and will be donating 25 percent of revenue to the Banding Together ATX fund, which provides financial assistance to venue workers, musicians, creatives, service industry and production workers in the music community of the Red River Cultural District.