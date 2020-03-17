Thundercat Pays Tribute to the Late Mac Miller on New Song “Fair Chance” Featuring Ty Dolla $ign and Lil B

Home News Aaron Grech March 17th, 2020 - 12:37 PM

Genre defying bassist Thundercat (Stephen Bruner) has released a heartfelt tribute to the late Mac Miller, who passed away back in 2018 at the age of 27. The bassist teamed up with vocalist Ty Dolla $ign and rapper Lil B for the new track, titled “Fair Chance,” which will be featured on Thundercat’s upcoming album release It Is What It Is.

“Fair Chance” is an emotional blend of sounds, with acoustic guitars accompanied by a Brainfeeder backed beat and instrumental, with Thundercat’s iconic vocals performing the chorus. Ty Dolla $ign, gives a heartfelt performance as he sings about Miller, while Lil B performs a spoken word outro for the song.

Ty Dolla $ign performed a tribute to Mac Miller for National Public Radio (NPR) last year. Miller held a Tiny Desk concert for NPR in 2018, a little over a month prior to his death, which featured Thundercat, who performed bass on the song “What’s The Use.”

“This song is about Mac… when he passed it shook the ground for the artist community,” Bruner explined in a press release. “Ty’s a strong dude and when he heard the song he knew exactly what it should be. I was there when he recorded it. We talked about what it was, and he did what he felt was right to it, and I love what he did.”

It Is What It Is is also set to feature the likes of Childish Gambino, Steve Lacy and Kamasi Washington. The performer released the single “Dragonball Durag” this year.

Photo Credit: Owen Ela