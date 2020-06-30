Evanescence Say It’s Normal To Admit Everything’s Not Okay in New Video for “The Game Is Over”

Home News Aaron Grech June 30th, 2020 - 11:01 PM

Evanescence have debuted a new single for “The Game Is Over,” which is set to have a music video release this Friday, June 3 at 12 p.m. ET. This upcoming video was reportedly recorded at home in isolation by the band members using iPhones and featured direction from P.R. Brown, who had previously directed for Coheed and Cambria, Green Day and Death Cab for Cutie.

“The Game Is Over” is opens up with dark and gritty basslines throughout the track, before the rest of the instrumental kicks in, which gradually build up into a more rock oriented chord progression. The band’s singer Amy Lee delivers another strong vocal performance, showing a sense of passion for each lyric sung through.

“This song is about being sick of the facade,” Lee stated in a press release. “The disguises we wear for others to make them feel comfortable, the inside feelings being so different than what we show on the outside to fit within the boundaries of what’s socially acceptable, or what’s not going to make you unpleasant or too ‘weird’ to be around.”

The band released an at-home cover of Bananarama’s “Cruel Summer” earlier this month, which reinterpreted the 1980s classic as a somber stripped down ballad. Lee also teamed up with Lzzy Hale for a cover of Halestorm’s “Break In” during the isolation as well.

The band are set to release a new studio album titled The Bitter Truth this year, which is set to be released “incrementally” according to a press release. The first single from this project “Wasted On You” debuted back in April.

Photo Credit: Mauricio Alvarado