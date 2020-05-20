Sia Releases Colorfully Infectious New Video for “Together” Featuring Kate Hudson, Leslie Odom Jr. and Maddie Ziegler from Upcoming New Album and the Music Soundtrack

Home News Aaron Grech May 20th, 2020 - 9:26 PM

Sia has released a new music video titled “Together,” which features guest appearances from Kate Hudson, Leslie Odom Jr. and Maddie Ziegler. The guests will also prominently star in the performer’s upcoming directorial debut Music, out this September, while the track is set to be featured on her upcoming album of the same name.

Together is a colorful music video, starring Ziegler, who has starred Sia’s hit music videos for “Chandelier” and “Elastic Heart.” This latest outing however, is a brighter ordeal, focusing on Ziegler’s talents as a dancer against a colorful rainbow backdrop, which matches the cheerful instrumental and optimistic lyrics encouraging togetherness. This song was co-written by Sia and Jack Antonoff, who also handled its production alongside Jesse Shatkin.

Hudson will play a character named Zu in the upcoming film, who received news that she will be the sole guardian of her half-sister Music, portrayed by Ziegler, who is on the autism spectrum. The screenplay for this film was written by Sia and Dallas Clayton, while it is based on a short story Sia wrote in 2007.

Sia also recently announced that she adopted two 18 year old sons who were about to age out of the foster care system. “I actually adopted two sons last year,” the performer revealed. “They were both 18 — they’re both 19 years old now. They were aging out of the foster care system. Yeah, and I love them.”

The artist released a song titled “Saved My Life” earlier this month, which was written by pop artist Dua Lipa. January saw the release of her song “Original” from the Dolittle soundtrack. The performer also released a single titled “No New Friends” alongside Labrinth, and Diplo as LSD last fall.

