Diplo and Sidepiece Drop Unique Video For “On My Mind”

Los Angeles-based famed EDM DJ/producer/songwriter Diplo and electronic music producing duo Sidepiece recently released their eccentric mind-bending new music video for their smash collaborative single released late last year, “On My Mind.” The new visual was released this past Thursday, April 23. According to a press release, “On a steady journey to the top of the global charts the single has reached almost 20 million combined streams and been chosen by BBC Radio 1 as ‘Tune Of The Week’, as well as reaching #1 at U.S. Dance Radio.”

Sidepiece consists of Los Angles-based producer Party Favor and Miami-based producer Nitti Gritti. According to Billboard, last September the duo premiered their debut single together entitled “Wanna See You” “Premiering exclusively on Billboard Dance and out via Insomniac Records’ In/Rotation imprint, the track is a blaze of tech house glory markedly different from both the LA-based Party Favor and Miami-based Nitti Gritti’s standard output.

“‘We’re just two below average guys who got together to make music we love, but don’t tell our significant others,’ the guys tell Billboard Dance. ‘Everybody needs a Sidepiece.'”

The music video opens up with a pair of older couples approaching one another with the female characters coaxing their male counterparts to dance to Diplo and Sidepiece’s latest musical offering, “On My Mind.” The viewer is immediately immersed in psychedelic dreamlike-like ambiance, where the couples are humorously digitally edited to seamlessly breakdown their highly kinetic dance moves. The aforementioned press release furthers this stating, “Using intense visual effects and a small but motley cast of characters, the video delivers a totally unexpected and fun work of art. Seemingly an exceptionally high-end artistic production, the video for ‘On My Mind’ was created using a new technology supplied by the ‘Sway’ app that uses Al- powered motion filters that can make any regular Joe throw some serious shapes.”

Diplo’s past impressive array of production credits has graced such diverse projects from M.I.A., Gwen Stefani, Bad Bunny, Snoop Dogg, Die Antwoord, Shakira, Justin Bieber, Ellie Goulding, just to name a few. Diplo has dabbled in numerous genres often blending electronic music with hip hop, pop and latin music.

Diplo’s recent musical offerings have him inspired to infuse his EDM stylings with an unlikely pairing up of country music. As previously reported here on mxdwn, “Diplo merges country with EDM in his new single ‘Do Si Do,’ off his forthcoming album Diplo Presents Thomas Wesley Chapter 1: Snake Oil which is set for release May 29 on Columbia Records. ‘Do Si Do’ includes a feature from Atlanta artist Blanco Brown, who gained popularity last year with his song “The Git Up.”

To listen to Diplo and Sidepiece’s “On My Mind”, stream below via YouTube.

Photo Credit: Mehreen Rizvi