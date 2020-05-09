Primus Postpones Summer 2020 Rush Tribute Tour Dates Due To COVID-19 Concerns

Home News Kelly Tucker May 9th, 2020 - 5:30 PM

The upcoming “Primus: A Tribute To Kings” tour is being rescheduled, due to the coronavirus pandemic. Primus planned their summer tour to pay homage to rock legends, Rush, by performing their classic 1977 album, ‘A Farewell to Kings,’ in its entirety. Rush’s A Farewell to Kings was their first album to make it to gold-selling status. The drummer and principal songwriter Neil Peart from Rush died on January 7 in Santa Monica, California at the age of 67. He had been battling brain cancer for a number of years.

In a statement, Primus shared, “Primus has been looking forward to celebrating this legendary Rush album, but want to ensure everyone’s health and safety is not at risk. New dates are being worked on at this time and information will become available the moment it’s able to be shared. Please hold onto your tickets as they will be valid for the new dates. A majority of the shows will offer refunds when the new dates are announced or after 60 days if it takes extra time to find new dates. Please reach out to your original point of purchase with questions regarding refund policies and any other ticket inquiries. Thank you for your understanding and support during this unprecedented time.”

Wolfmother, The Sword and Battles were scheduled to join Primus for their run between May 26 to August 2, 2020. Primus kicked off their musical career in El Sobrante, California in 1984. Starting out on the underground side, Primus quickly gained mainstream recognition, building up a larger fanbase after their 1993 album Pork Soda debut was released. Primus’ influences include King Crimson, the Residents, Rush, Pink Floyd and Hillel Slovak-era Red Hot Chili Peppers.

Primus’ A Tribute to Kings Tour Dates

05/26 — Irving, TX @ The Pavilion at Toyota Music Factory *^

05/27 — Houston, TX @ Revention Music Center *^

05/29 — Austin, TX @ ACL Live at the Moody Theater *^

05/30 — New Orleans, LA @ Saenger Theater *^

06/01 — Asheville, NC @ ExploreAsheville.com Arena *^

06/03 — Orlando, FL @ Hard Rock Live Orlando *^

06/05 — Atlanta, GA @ Coca-Cola Roxy *^

06/06 — Charlotte, NC @ Charlotte Metro Credit Union Amphitheatre *^

06/07 — Raleigh, NC @ Red Hat Amphitheater *^

06/09 — Cincinnati, OH @ PNC Pavilion *^

06/10 — Columbus, OH @ Express Live! – Outdoor *^

06/12 — Manchester, TN @ Bonnaroo Arts And Music Festival

06/15 — Richmond, VA @ Virginia Credit Union LIVE! *^

06/16 — Baltimore, MD @ MECU Pavilion *^

06/17 — New York, NY @ Beacon Theatre *^

06/19 — Philadelphia, PA @ The Met Philadelphia *^

06/20 — Asbury Park, NJ @ The Stone Pony Summer Stage *^

06/21 — Essex Junction, VT @ Midway Lawn at Champlain Valley Exposition *^

06/23 — Boston, MA @ Rockland Trust Bank Pavilion *^

06/24 — Wallingford, CT @ Toyota Oakdale Theatre *^

06/26 — Sterling Heights, MI @ Michigan Lottery Amphitheatre at Freedom Hill *^

06/27 — Cleveland, OH @ Jacobs Pavilion at Nautica *^

06/28 — Pittsburgh, PA @ Stage AE – Outdoor *^

06/30 — Toronto, ON @ RBC Echo Beach *^

07/02 — Lafayette, NY @ Beak and Skiff Apple Orchards *

07/03 — Westbrook ME @ Main Savings Pavilion at Rock Row

07/06 — Indianapolis, IN @ The Amphitheater at White River State Park *+

07/07 — Milwaukee, WI @ BMO Harris Pavilion *+

07/08 — Minneapolis, MN @ The Armory *+

07/10 — Chicago, IL @ The Chicago Theatre *+

07/11 — St Louis, MO @ Saint Louis Music Park *+

07/12 — Kansas City, MO @ CrossroadsKC *+

07/14 — Denver, CO @ The Mission Ballroom *+

07/15 — Salt Lake City, UT @ The Complex *+

07/17 — Berkeley, CA @ Greek Theatre *+

07/18 — Los Angeles, CA @ Greek Theatre *+

07/19 — Las Vegas, NV @ Pearl Concert Theater at Palms Casino Resort *+

07/21 — Boise, ID @ Outlaw Field at Idaho Botanical Garden *+

07/23 — Bonner, MT @ KettleHouse Amphitheater *+

07/24 — Redmond, WA @ Marymoor Park *+

07/25 — Troutdale, OR @ Edgefield *+

07/28 — Spokane, WA @ Riverfront Park Amphitheater *+”

07/29 — Bend, OR @ Les Schwab Amphitheater *+

07/31 — Paso Robles, CA @ Vina Robles Amphitheatre *+

08/01 — San Diego, CA @ Cal Coast Credit Union Open Air Theatre at SDSU *+

08/02 — Phoenix, AZ @ Arizona Federal Theatre *+

* w/ Wolfmother

^ w/ The Sword

+ w/ Battles

Photo Credit: Marv Watson