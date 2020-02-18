Primus Announces Summer 2020 A Tribute to Kings Tour Dates Playing A Farewell to Kings In Its Entirety with Battles, The Sword and Wolfmother

Home News Aaron Grech February 18th, 2020 - 9:43 AM

Primus will be hitting the road this summer for the A Tribute to Kings Tour, which will see the band perform progressive rock band Rush’s classic 1977 album A Farewell to Kings, in its entirety. This tour will kick offin May and spans over 40 dates through August, with a stop at Bonnaroo.

A Farewell To Kings is Rush’s fifth studio album, and it was considered a pivotal moment in the band’s development as it challenged their songwriting and forced them to push their sound into new territories, complemented by a theme oriented around the cosmos. The album contained the track “Cygnus X-1 Book I: The Voyage,” a grand 10-minute long story with four different musical sections.

“A little over one year ago, Ler Lalonde and I started kicking the idea around of Primus performing a series of shows featuring an iconic Rush album from our youth,” says bandleader Les Claypool. “Being that A Farewell to Kings was the first Rush record I ever heard, and that it contains my all-time favorite Rush tune, ‘Cygnus X1,’the choice narrowed quickly.”

This isn’t the first time that Claypool has covered the work of other musicians for a tour. His side project, Colonel Claypool’s Fearless Flying Frog Brigade, had previously covered Pink Floyd’s 1977 album Animals in its entirety.

Claypool recently teamed up with former Primus members Jay Lane and Todd Huth as Sausage during a recent New Years Eve performance in San Francisco. The band wrapped up a series of tour dates back in 2018.

Tour Dates

5/26 Irving, TX – The Pavilion at Toyota Music Factory *^

5/27 Houston, TX – Revention Music Center *^

5/29 Austin, TX – ACL Live at the Moody Theater *^

5/30 New Orleans, LA – Saenger Theater *^

6/01 Asheville, NC – ExploreAsheville.com Arena *^

6/03 Orlando, FL – Hard Rock Live Orlando *^

6/05 Atlanta, GA – Coca-Cola Roxy *^

6/06 Charlotte, NC – Charlotte Metro Credit Union Amphitheatre *^

6/07 Raleigh, NC – Red Hat Amphitheater *^

6/09 Cincinnati, OH – PNC Pavilion *^

6/10 Columbus, OH – Express Live! – Outdoor *^

6/12 Manchester, TN – Bonnaroo Arts And Music Festival

6/15 Richmond, VA – Virginia Credit Union LIVE! *^

6/16 Baltimore, MD – MECU Pavilion *^

6/17 New York, NY – Beacon Theatre *^

6/19 Philadelphia, PA – The Met Philadelphia *^

6/20 Asbury Park, NJ – The Stone Pony Summer Stage *^

6/21 Essex Junction, VT – Midway Lawn at Champlain Valley Exposition *^

6/23 Boston, MA – Rockland Trust Bank Pavilion *^

6/24 Wallingford, CT – Toyota Oakdale Theatre *^

6/26 Sterling Heights, MI – Michigan Lottery Amphitheatre at Freedom Hill *^

6/27 Cleveland, OH – Jacobs Pavilion at Nautica *^

6/28 Pittsburgh, PA – Stage AE – Outdoor *^

6/30 Toronto, ON – RBC Echo Beach *^

7/02 Lafayette, NY – Beak and Skiff Apple Orchards *

7/03 Westbrook ME – Main Savings Pavilion at Rock Row *

7/06 Indianapolis, IN – The Amphitheater at White River State Park *+

7/07 Milwaukee, WI – BMO Harris Pavilion *+

7/08 Minneapolis, MN – The Armory *+

7/10 Chicago, IL – The Chicago Theatre *+

7/11 St Louis, MO – Saint Louis Music Park *+

7/12 Kansas City, MO – CrossroadsKC *+

7/14 Denver, CO – The Mission Ballroom *+

7/15 Salt Lake City, UT – The Complex *+

7/17 Berkeley, CA – Greek Theater *+

7/18 Los Angeles, CA – Greek Theatre *+

7/19 Las Vegas, NV – Pearl Concert Theater at Palms Casino Resort *+

7/21 Boise, ID – Outlaw Field at Idaho Botanical Garden *+

7/23 Bonner, MT – KettleHouse Amphitheater *+

7/24 Redmond, WA – Marymoor Park *+

7/25 Troutdale, OR – Edgefield *+

7/28 Spokane, WA – Riverfront Park Amphitheater *+

7/29 Bend, OR – Les Schwab Amphitheater *+

7/31 Paso Robles, CA – Vina Robles Amphitheatre *+

8/01 San Diego, CA – Cal Coast Credit Union Open Air Theatre at SDSU *+

8/02 Phoenix, AZ – Arizona Federal Theatre *+

* w/ Wolfmother

^ w/ The Sword

+ w/ Battles

Photo Credit: Marv Watson