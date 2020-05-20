Sammy Hagar Says “If There’s Concerts Next Year, Van Halen will Probably Be on Tour”

Home News Aaron Grech May 20th, 2020 - 4:19 PM

Former Van Halen lead vocalist Sammy Hagar has revealed some of his idealistic thoughts regarding a Van Halen tour for 2021, which he hopes will include himself and the band’s founding lead vocalist David Lee Roth. The performer recently sat down with Rolling Stone, where he stated that the band will likely tour next year, if COVID-19 restrictions are eased.

“If they want to get it together, they just have to call Dave or have to call Sammy,” Hagar explained. “They can go out with Wolfie as a trio, but that’s not the legacy of Van Halen. I think they know that. I’m not predicting what’s going to happen, but I would tell you if there’s concerts next year, Van Halen will probably be on tour next year.”

Hagar also reiterated claims that the band’s founding bassist Michael Anthony made last year, which discussed reuniting the band’s original lineup. Anthony stated that these plans for a reunion fell though however, because of communication issues between various manager, which prevented them from even reaching a contract stage.

Eddie Van Halen’s health has also been a recent issue, with Lee Roth commenting that his bandmate’s condition was “not doing well,” at the beginning of the year. The guitarist was also receiving cancer treatment last year and was later hospitalized after suffering a severe reaction from his cancer medication.

Despite these developments, Hagar envisions a reunion featuring himself, Roth, Anthony and even their sons Wolfgang Van Halen (who currently performs as the Van Halen’s bassist) and Andrew Hagar.

“I foresee it happening,” he explained before adding: “I’m not trying to plant a seed like I know something is happening. I know nothing. I just know what I know in my heart and my head, which is that it has to happen. Whether it’s Sam and Dave or not, I don’t know that either. But I know that Eddie and I are not done. If enough water goes under the bridge before we die, it’ll happen. It has to. God is going to slap us both around if he has to.”

Photo Credit: Mauricio Alvarado