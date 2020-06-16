Roger Waters Announces Physical and Digital Release of US + THEM Film and Shares Video for “Happiest Days of Our Lives/Another Brick in the Wall, Part 2 & Part 3”

Home News Aaron Grech June 16th, 2020 - 10:36 PM

Sharon Alagna

Pink Floyd founder Roger Waters has officially announced a physical and digital release for his US + THEM concert film, which is set to be released on Blu-ray, DVD, CD and vinyl on October 2. This film documents his 2017-2018 world tour, where he performed songs from the band’s classic albums such as The Dark Side of the Moon, The Wall, Animals, Wish You Were Here and material from his most recent album, Is This The Life We Really Want?

This project was directed by Sean Evans and Roger Waters and filmed on tour in Amsterdam and on location in the UK. Those who purchase the digital, DVD or Blu-ray release will also receive a couple of bonus tracks not finished on vinyl and CD including “Comfortably Numb” and “Smell the Roses.”

A clip from the film featuring the songs “The Happiest Days Of Our Lives/Another Brick In The Wall, Part 2/Another Brick In The Wall, Part 3” has also been released. This clip juxtaposes the live performance with some of Waters’ community outreach and activism.

Waters recently held an appearance on right-wing pundit Tucker Carlson’s Fox News news to discuss the incarceration of Julian Assange, earlier this year. He performed at a rally outside of the Home Office in the UK, urging for the release of Assange and even performed “Wish You Were Here” during the rally.

The performer recently criticized his former bandmate David Gilmour, stating that Gilmour is the reason why the news surrounding his career does not get posted on Pink Floyd’s official website.

ROGER WATERS: US + THEM track listings

CD

CD 1

1.Intro

2.Speak To Me

3.Breathe

4.One of These Days

5.Time

6.Breathe (Reprise)

7.The Great Gig in the Sky

8.Welcome to the Machine

9.Déjà Vu

10.The Last Refugee

11.Picture That

12.Wish You Were Here

13.The Happiest Days of Our Lives

14.Another Brick in the Wall Part 2

15.Another Brick in the Wall Part 3

CD 2:

1.Dogs

2.Pigs (Three Different Ones)

3.Money

4.Us & Them

5.Brain Damage

6.Eclipse

7.The Last Refugee (Reprise)

8.Déjà Vu (Reprise)

Vinyl

LP 1

SIDE A

1.Intro

2.Speak To Me

3.Breathe

4.One of These Days

5.Time

6.Breathe (Reprise)

7.The Great Gig in the Sky

SIDE B

1.Welcome to the Machine

2.Déjà Vu

3.The Last Refugee

LP 2

SIDE C

1.Picture That

2.Wish You Were Here

3.The Happiest Days of Our Lives

4.Another Brick in the Wall Part 2

5.Another Brick in the Wall Part 3

SIDE D

1.Dogs

LP 3

SIDE E

1.Pigs (Three Different Ones)

2.Money

SIDE F

1.Us & Them

2.Brain Damage

3.Eclipse

4.The Last Refugee (Reprise)

5.Déjà Vu (Reprise)

BLU-RAY and DVD



1.Intro

2.Speak To Me

3.Breathe

4.One of These Days

5.Time

6.Breathe (Reprise)

7.The Great Gig in the Sky

8.Welcome to the Machine

9.Déjà Vu

10.The Last Refugee

11.Picture That

12.Wish You Were Here

13.The Happiest Days of Our Lives

14.Another Brick in the Wall Part 2

15.Another Brick in the Wall Part 3

16.Dogs

17.Pigs (Three Different Ones)

18.Money

19.Us & Them

20.Brain Damage

21.Eclipse

22.The Last Refugee (Reprise)

23.Déjà Vu (Reprise)

BONUS FOOTAGE:

1. A FLEETING GLIMPSE(Documentary)

2. COMFORTABLY NUMB (Live Performance)

3. SMELL THE ROSES (Live Performance)

Photo Credit: Sharon Alagna