Bright Eyes Announces New Album Down In The Weeds Where The World Once Was for August 2020 Release and Shares New Song “Mariana Trench”

Bright Eyes ended their nine year hiatus this year, which was supposed to be followed by a brief run of spring tour dates prior to their cancellation due to the COVID-19 pandemic. While the band won’t be hitting the road this year, they have been releasing new music and have unveiled the title for their upcoming album Down In The Weeds Where The World Once Was, which will be released via Dead Oceans on August 21.

The band have also debuted a new single and animated music video for “Mariana Trench” which was directed by Danica Tan, Matt Knudsen and Jeremy Higgins. The song’s lyrics critique American consumerism and the systemic issues which plague contemporary society, while the instrumental utilizes ethereal synths backed by frontman Conor Oberst’s folksy vocal delivery and Bright Eyes’ indie sensibilities. This animation is filled with pink and blue tones, while depicting nature in a picturesque manner as people are shown dancing and animals continue their role in a natural order.

Bright Eyes announced that they had signed to Dead Oceans earlier this year, which was soon followed by the release of the band’s first single from this upcoming album “Persona Non Grata.” This was the first album released by the band in nine years.

Their following singled “Forced Convalescence” was released in April. While Oberst has mostly focused on his solo career during the group’s hiatus, he has also collaborated with fellow singer-songwriter Phoebe Bridgers as Better Oblivion Community, a group which is also signed to Dead Oceans.

Down In The Weeds Where The World Once Was track list:

1. Pageturner’s Rag

2. Dance And Sing

3. Just Once In The World

4. Mariana Trench

5. One and Done

6. Pan and Broom

7. Stairwell Song

8. Persona Non Grata

9. Tilt-A-Whirl

10. Hot Car in the Sun

11. Forced Convalescence

12. To Death’s Heart (In Three Parts)

13. Calais To Dover

14. Comet Song