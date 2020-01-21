Bright Eyes Ends Nine Year Hiatus, Signs to Dead Oceans and Announces Spring 2020 Tour Dates

Home News Aaron Grech January 21st, 2020 - 9:41 PM

The classic emo/indie folk band Bright Eyes have reunited after a nine-year hiatus, and have signed with the independent record label Dead Oceans. The band will be embarking on a brief five date world tour which will begin in Tokyo, Japan on March 23rd and will end in Salisbury UK in May.

Bright Eyes took to social media yesterday, and teased various posters of different concert venues indicating that they would likely tour in the near future. The band have also announced that they have been in the recording studio for the past year, where they planned to create new music.

“Bright Eyes is not just a formative artist for me personally, but for countless people who work at Dead Oceans,” Dead Oceans co-founder Phil Waldorf explained. “To get to work with a band that is part of our own origin stories in falling in love with music is the rarest of privileges. We are thrilled to be part of another great chapter in Bright Eyes enduring legacy.”

The band’s last album release The People’s Key was released back in 2011, and saw the band take an electronic based approach to their music.

“The People’s Key feels like another new direction for the accomplished indie outfit rather than the end of an era,” mxdwn reviewer Katie Carroll explained.”If this work really is the last from Mr. Oberst’s main gig (as he hinted in June 2009’s Rolling Stone), it is unlike anything that Bright Eyes has produced before. Nonetheless, this is one transformation that suits them extraordinarily well.”

Tour Dates:

3/23 Tokyo, Japan Liquidroom

5/21 Los Angeles, CA Palladium #

5/22 Los Angeles, CA Palladium

6/20 Queens, NY Forest Hills Stadium +

9/3-6 Salisbury, UK End Of The Road Festival

# Lavender Diamond supports

+ Japanese Breakfast and Lucy Dacus support