Bright Eyes Cancels and Postpones Spring 2020 Tour Dates Due to Coronavirus Outbreak

Home News Ariel King April 24th, 2020 - 6:11 PM

Bright Eyes have cancelled and postponed all of their spring 2020 tour dates in the United States due to the coronavirus. The band has yet to make an announcement regarding any changes for their European tour dates this upcoming August and September.

Shows scheduled for June 12 in Worcester, MA, June 16 in Bethlehem, PA, June 18 in Portland, ME, June 19 in New Haven, CT and June 20 in Queens, NY all have rescheduled dates set for July, 2021. The rest of the band’s U.S. tour dates have been cancelled.

“Thank you for your patience,” the band said in a social media post. “Regretfully, yet predictably, we have had to re-think many of our upcoming tour dates. We hope to be in a better position to gather and celebrate at a later date.”

Tickets purchased for the original tour dates will remain valid for the new dates and all tickets are available for a full refund, according to the band’s social media post.

The comeback tour was set be Bright Eyes’ first since the band’s hiatus in 2011 after the release of their eighth studio album The People’s Key. The band teased a comeback in January by launching an Instagram account and posting vague posters.

Bright eyes signed with record label Dead Oceans in January then released their first single in nine years, “Persona Non Grata.” They announced plans to drop an album in 2020, stating it’s been in the works since 2019.

“We will be releasing an album this year no matter what,” the band stated on their website.

In addition to “Persona Non Grata” the band released a second single, “Forced Convalescence,” in April.

Bright Eyes Cancelled Tour Dates