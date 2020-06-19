Usher Pens Op-Ed That Urges Congress to Make Juneteenth a National Holiday

Home News Bryan Boggiano June 19th, 2020 - 3:01 PM

Usher is using his platform to persuade Congress to make Juneteenth a national holiday. The R&B singer wrote an op-ed in The Washington Post Friday that touched on the day’s significance to black people and the country as a whole.

“It is ours to honor the legacy of our ancestors, ours to celebrate and ours to remember where we once were as a people,” he writes. “And it should be a national holiday, observed by all Americans.”

Juneteenth marks the day the last slaves in the Confederacy were freed. On June, 19, 1865, he writes that Union Gen. Gordon Granger arrived by boat to Galveston, Texas, to announce that The Civil War was over and slaves were free, two years after President Abraham Lincoln issued the Emancipation Proclamation.

“The liberation Juneteenth commemorates is cause for celebration, but it also reminds us how equality can be delayed,” Usher writes. “Making sure that our history is told is critical to supporting and sustaining our growth as a people. The least we deserve is to have this essential moment included in the broader American story.

Usher writes that while recognizing Juneteenth as a national holiday would be a small step forward, it should serve as a reminder for the work still needed to be done for racial justice.