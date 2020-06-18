Powerman 5000 Announces New Album The Noble Rot for August 2020 Release and Share Video for “Black Lipstick”

Home News Paige Willis June 18th, 2020 - 9:03 PM

Powerman 5000, the ’90s industrial metal band, are releasing a fresh new album. The band has released albums for their fan base every few years after their late 90s popular hits “When Worlds Collide” and “Nobody’s Real.” PM5K found success in the mid 90s appearing on the hit show 90210 and also making an appearance on Late Night with Conan O’Brian. The band has sold millions of albums and found plenty of success including going platinum with their album Tonight the Stars Revolt!. PM5k’s newest album titled The Noble Rot includes their latest single “Black Lipstick” which comes with an intriguing music video as accompaniment.

The music video includes a made up band by PM5K’s frontrunner Spider One, which he named “Holly Holly and The Night Cloaks,” lip syncing their new single on a smoky stage. Holly Holly and the Night Cloaks are all dressed in black with fishnets on their arms and legs, while the drummer is dressed as the grim reaper. The atmosphere of the music video is created perfectly, with the contrast of the lyrics against the 80s electronic tribute to bands like Depeche Mode,compared to the goth all girl band with neon lights in the background, the comically talented host that introduces the band and the camera angles emulate the contrast within the song itself. Interestingly enough the goth look of the all girl band enhances the dry humor of the video by providing some irony.

Black Lipstick sonically sounds exactly how the video looks, meaning that if you were to watch the video without any audio, you might just hear the song in your head anyways. Spider commented on the new single saying, “I believe this was the first song we wrote for the album. It kind of laid the groundwork for the sound of the whole record. Kind of more experimental and electronic than the previous one. I think I may have been trying to channel Peter Murphy with the vocals.” The artist says himself that the single is a representation of what the rest of the album will sound like. Fans can look forward to a mixture of sounds that present the band in their true light, and a new light as they go onto a new chapter of their discography. The album The Noble Rot will be released on August 28th later this year.

The Noble Rot track list

1. Cannibal Killers That Kill Everyone

2. Brave New World

3. Play God Or Play Dead

4. Black Lipstick

5. Special Effects

6. Let The Insects Rule

7. Movie Blood

8. Strange People Doing Strange Things

9. We Got The Beat

10. VHS