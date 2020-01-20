My Chemical Romance Tease New Music in New Video

Home News Drew Feinerman January 20th, 2020 - 1:56 PM

Punk rock icons My Chemical Romance has released a new video hinting at new music from the band for the first time in over a decade, according to Pitchfork. On December 20th of 2019 the band played together live for the first time in 7 years, and now nearly a month later, My Chemical Romance appear to be on the verge of an entirely new project.

The video the band released shows a hooded figure dressed in all black walking through the forest to a ominous yet soothing, acoustically-led tune in the background. As the music builds and the scene escalates to reveal the hooded man and his accomplices to be cult worshipers, the scene abruptly ends, as the last frame shows: “My Chemical Romance/ Stadium MK/ June 20, 2020/ Milton Keynes/ United Kingdom”

Check out the video released by My Chemical Romance below: