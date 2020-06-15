The Fiery Furnaces Continue to Tease Return with Social Media Post Mentioning Third Man Records

Home News Drew Feinerman June 15th, 2020 - 11:45 AM

Brooklyn based indie rock band The Fiery Furnaces have taken to social media to tease their eventual return. The band, which hasn’t released a new album since their 2009 work, Take Me Round Again, released a short fifteen second video on Twitter and tagged their record label, Third Man Records, in the post.

One of the logos shown in the brief video was one that was originally posted as the band’s new profile picture back in February of this year. The band updated their social media accounts for the first time in three years when they changed their profile picture in February. While the band still has not made any major announcement regarding new music, fans can remain optimistic due to the band’s social media activity.

The Fiery Furnaces were set to make their fist appearance together in nine years at Pitchfork’s music festival in Chicago, but the festival was eventually cancelled due to the coronavirus pandemic. Since the band’s last tour in 2011, the individual members have gone on to pursue solo ventures.

Eleanor Friedberger, co-founder of The Fiery Furnaces, released four solo albums since the band broke up in 2011. Her most recent, Rebound, was released back in 2018, and mxdwn’s Emerson Oliver described the album as, “both an escape and a process of self-examination at the same time.” Friedberger made her last live appearance with Destroyer at The Regent Theater in Los Angeles in February earlier this year.