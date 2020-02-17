The Fiery Furnaces Have Updated Their Social Media Accounts for First Time in Three Years

Home News Ashwin Chary February 17th, 2020 - 5:40 PM

After three long years, American indie rock band, The Fiery Furnaces, have updated their social media accounts. The band changed their Facebook profile to a new logo and updated their cover photo.

The new logo picture has accumulated over 300 likes, with fans speculating and hoping for a new album, or at least a new single. The band last posted in 2016, and fans then were asking for a new album.

The Fiery Furnaces was formed in 2000, in Brooklyn, NY, and have released seven studio albums, with their latest, Take Me Round Again, released in 2009. The album consisted of 12 songs, with a total playtime of 41 minutes.

The core members of the band are the siblings Matthew and Eleanor Friedberger. The band has had touring members, but the siblings have always stayed true to their band.

Eleanor Friedberger released her fourth solo album, Rebound, in 2018. The album consisted of 10 songs.