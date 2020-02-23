Anna Calvi Drops New Song “Eden” Featuring Charlotte Gainsbourg

Home News Kelly Tucker February 23rd, 2020 - 9:17 AM

Anna Calvi released a new track, “Eden” which features artist, Charlotte Gainsbourg in this unique yet transformative and ephereal track. The new album, Hunted is set for release on March 6, which features “Eden” as well as collaborations with artists like, Joe Talbot (Idles), Julia Holter and Courtney Barnett. The track opens with the sound of a siren and soft vocals that escalate into a more powerful tone as the track builds momentum. “Eden” has a harrowing sound that morphs into a cry against the lightly strummed chords which blend her vocals and soft whisper in the background.

Calvi says about the song in a statement, “Charlotte Gainsbourg has taught me so much as a singer, in how the most quiet of utterances can be the most dramatic and powerful of all. When I was writing Eden I had Charlotte’s voice in my head – there’s a secrecy and quiet power to this song that always made me think of her. It’s a dream come true to have collaborated with her.”

Calvi and Barnett collaborated on the track, “Don’t Beat The Girl Out of my Boy” which harmonizes against a guitar bend that envelops you in a nice way. When talking about the new album, Hunted, Calvi stated, “I find something especially intimate about sharing these most private recordings with my favorite singers and asking them to lend their voices and artistic sensibility. Courtney Barnett is an amazing artist. Her voice and guitar playing together are mind blowing. Her ability to connect the profound to the smallest moments of human experience is the unique talent of a true artist.”

In addition to the new single, Calvi released the cover art and track list for Hunted, as well as a slew of tour dates, including a set at Coachella (this will be Calvi’s first time touring in North America in six years). The new album is described as one that brings the innate fragility of the compositions to the forefront and exquisitely melds together the dichotomy of the hunter and the hunted, the primal and the beautiful, the vulnerable and the strong.

Hunted Tracklist:

1. Swimming Pool (feat. Julia Holter)

2. Hunter

3. Eden (feat. Charlotte Gainsbourg)

4. Away

5. Don’t Beat The Girl Out Of My Boy (feat. Courtney Barnett)

6. Wish (feat. Joe Talbot/IDLES)

7. Indies Or Paradise

Tour Dates

03/30 – Palais Montcalm – Quebec City, QC

04/01 – Mod Club – Toronto, ON

04/02 – Empty Bottle – Chicago, IL

04/05 – Music Hall of Williamsburg – Brooklyn, NY

04/06 – Rough Trade NYC – Brooklyn, NY

04/09 – The Echo – Los Angeles, CA

04/11 – Coachella – Indio Valley, CA

04/15 – The Independent – San Francisco, CA

04/18 – Coachella – Indio Valley, CA

05/29 – All Points East – London, UK

08/06 – Haldern Pop Festival – Haldern, DE

09/19 – Reeperbahn Festival – Hamburg, DE