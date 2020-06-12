YG Releases Video for New Song “FTP” Featuring Footage from Hollywood Black Lives Matter Protests

Home News Paige Willis June 12th, 2020 - 4:30 PM

In the midst of the riots and the uprising of protests artists are speaking out and standing up for their beliefs. YG just released a new video for his song “FTP(Fuck the Police)” where he expresses his angst with the police. The new video is footage of the protest that he organized this past Sunday where you can see crowds of people holding signs, including pieces of cardboard that say, “No justice, No peace.” The march was organized in Hollywood where there were masses of people all together to stand up for the Black Lives Matter movement. To read more about the march the YG organized this past Sunday read here.

YG has another song that is titled similarly called “FDT(Fuck Donald Trump).” It can be said that there is a clear pattern between the two titles which can be an interesting way to look at the artist’s style. YG is from Compton, CA and has been popular ever since his first single dropped eleven years ago. His song “Toot it and Boot it” Ft. Ty Dolla Sign was a hit on the Billboard Top 100. YG is also known for his single featuring Drake from 2014 “Who Do You Love?” and other party anthems.

Earlier this year, YG was quoted apologizing for some of the controversial views that he has had on the LGBTQIA+ community and now even though the video is standing with the Black Lives Matter movement, some have been offended by his filming of the protest that he organized this past Sunday. Some thought that it was wrong to take advantage of the moment for personal gain, however it is up to the individual to decide whether or not he should be criticized for recording the footage. Watch the video below to form an opinion.

YG responds to critics questioning his advocacy. People were saying he put together the protest yesterday just to promote his new song “FTP”👀‼️ pic.twitter.com/NWsPkevvtT — Hip Hop Ties (@HipHopTies) June 9, 2020

YG responds to people criticizing him for getting the crowd to chant “FTP” at the protests pic.twitter.com/JZlLSyWE3n — XXL Magazine (@XXL) June 8, 2020

Photo credit: Brett Padelford