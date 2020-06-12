Neil Young Shares New Song “Vacancy” From “Lost” Album Homegrown

Home News Ariel King June 12th, 2020 - 9:12 PM

Neil Young has released another new single from his “lost” Homegrown album, this one titled “Vacancy.” Homegrown was recorded in 1974, Young shelving the album because he felt it was too personal. The album will be available on June 19.

“Vacancy” delivers strong guitar riffs as Young sings about being uncertain where he stands in a relationship, his twanging voice asking “Are you my friend, are you my enemy/Can we pretend to live in harmony?” Young incorporates harmonicas and swinging psychedelic guitar solos showcasing his 1970s sound. “Vacancy” lends a more upbeat and faster tempo compared to previously released single, “Try.”

Young wrote the album after breaking up with actress Carrie Snodgress, the album depicting their failing relationship. Snodgress had also been Young’s muse for his 1972 album, Harvest. Young originally meant to release Homegrown a few years after Harvest, but later stated he just wanted to move on after the relationship, instead keeping the album to himself.

He performed the title single from the album late last month on one of his Fireside Sessions’ live streams, his wife joining him on the ukulele. Young’s wife has joined him for his Fireside Sessions, and they recently released shared single “Through My Sails.” A number of songs on Homegrown had eventually been released on various albums, including “Love Is A Rose,” “Homegrown,” “White Line,” “Little Wing,” and “Star of Bethlehem.”

Young also recently became a U.S. citizen, the Canadian-born singer’s application initially being denied due to marijuana usage. He recently showed his support for the Black Lives Matter movement, stating he believes Trump “will be powerless soon,” in reference to the upcoming election.