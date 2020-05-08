Neil Young’s Fourth Fireside Chat was Filmed by His Wife Daryl Hannah and Featured the Live Debut of “Through My Sails”

Home News Roy Lott May 8th, 2020 - 12:59 AM

Neil Young and wife Daryl Hannah have released the fourth part of their Fireside Sessions, which can be watched via Young’s website. Like its previous releases, the intimate, acoustic session was filmed by Hannah and sees Young performing fan favorites and deep cuts. The show started with an outdoor performance of the song “One of These Days” from his Harvest Moon record. He then moves inside to sit by their fireplace and sing “Good to See You,” a song from Silver and Gold he hasn’t played since 1999.

He then proceeded with performing “Through My Sails” from Crosby, Stills, Nash and Young’s unreleased 1974 reunion album Human Highway. He eventually released it on his album Zuma in 1975, and also marks the first time he’s played it live and the only song from that album that has never been performed live.

Young then went on to sing “Daddy Went Walking,” which has not been performed since 2009 and follows with piano renditions of “After the Gold Rush” and “Mother Earth.” He concludes the session by going back outside for “Distant Camera” on guitar and then back in at the piano for “Are You Ready for the Country.”

Young recently released a music video for the newest version of the track “Shut it Down” now promptly titled “Shut it Down 2020.” The original track was featured on Young’s latest LP Colorado featuring Crazy Horse.