Jehnny Beth Releases Animated Short Film “We Will Sin Together”

Home News Paige Willis June 12th, 2020 - 2:33 PM

Jehnny Beth, lead singer of Savages and “Flower” singer, has debuted her first solo album called To Love is to Live. To celebrate the release of her solo debut, Beth created a short film to accompany the track ‘We Will Sin Together’ as heard on the album. The album features tracks like “Innocence” “I’m the Man” and “Heroine.” The album has a sensual aspect in it that is reverberated throughout the music video. In the video you see two figures similar to the figure in the album cover becoming intertwined with one another that mirrors the intimacy of the song. The music video leaves the viewer entranced by what is going on between the two figures. It is hard to tell if they are in love or if they are in battle with each other, the artist leaves the interpretation up to the viewer.

The singer comes from a background with the UK’s rock band Savages. The band was formed in 2011 in London. Savages has accumulated millions of views on YouTube for their music videos that were released in the past years. Savages’ debut album Silence Yourself was released seven years ago where it reached the top 20 of the UK albums chart. In 2016, Savages said that they were going to be taking a break for a while. Now, four years later we have Jehnny Beth releasing a solo album. There is no news whether or not the band will be reuniting, but until then listeners can enjoy Beth’s solo album. The creative director of the video, who also worked with David Bowie expressed his inspiration as – “The embodiment of different voices, and this whole notion of embracing the masculine and feminine characteristics of identity was the main starting point for us,” Tom Hingston said. The release of To Love is to Love is today June 12, click here to read a review about the album, you can also watch the new music video down below.

Photo Credit: Raymond Flotat